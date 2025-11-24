Br. Jean Fish, OSB, weaves a basket in the Holly Courtyard at Saint Meinrad on October 10, 2025.

Saint Meinrad Archabbey Guest House and Retreat Center, St. Meinrad, IN, will host a series of basket weaving workshops throughout 2026 taught by Br. Jean Fish, OSB. The workshops are titled “Basket Weaving: Beginning and Beyond.”

Participants will learn the fundamentals of weaving a twined basket by creating a set of two or three bowls. Demonstrations will cover how to start and finish a basket, modify its shape, and add patterned designs. Further discussions will include color theory, proportions, and pattern generation. Initial projects will be smaller in scale and can be used as references for later projects.

While most supplies will be provided, participants are encouraged to bring a variety of cotton or wool yarn for weaving patterns into their baskets. Returning participants will have the opportunity to learn more intermediate and advanced techniques. Some of the techniques and project options for returning participants include weaving a lidded jar/box, weaving a bag, adding a handle, as well as weaving a pattern with three colors. All skill levels are welcome.

Workshops are located on the Saint Meinrad campus. Between weaving sessions, participants may pray with the monks, walk the various trails, or visit the art gallery in the Archabbey Library. Meals will be provided during the workshop.

Workshops will be offered on the following dates in 2026:

January 22-25, $655

February 16-19, $655

March 12-15, $655

July 20-23, $655

September 14-17, $655

October 16-18, $545

Additionally, there are four subsidized spots available to young adults ages 18-35 during the October 16-18 workshop. The subsidized fee is $40, and any interested young adult should register directly with Br. Jean at baskets@saintmeinrad.edu.

Basket weaving has a history associated with Western monasticism. While working with one’s hands, the process lends itself to contemplation. Taking a basket weaving workshop will provide some technical skills for learning a new craft, but it is also a way to engage with the rich history and spirit that is present at Saint Meinrad.

Br. Jean Fish, OSB, originally from Southern California, made his solemn vows at Saint Meinrad Archabbey in 2019. He has helped with Benedictine hospitality, including serving as guest master in the Archabbey Church. Br. Jean holds a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology from Sonoma State University, a Master of Art in Theology from Saint Meinrad School of Theology, and a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a concentration in sculpture from the University of Birmingham.

Br. Jean works primarily with sculptural basket weaving, creating each stitch by hand. The rigidity of a finished basket comes from the tension of the yarn as it weaves around jute cords. While pursuing his Bachelor of Fine Arts, his work explored grief and the role that contemplation can play during the search for peace. His work can be viewed on Instagram @brjeanfish.

To register, visit https://www.saintmeinrad.org/visit-us/art-workshops/ or call the Guest House and Retreat Center at 812-357-6611. Email Br. Jean at baskets@saintmeinrad.edu with any questions.