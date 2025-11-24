The Beta Zeta Chapter of Kappa Kappa Kappa, Inc. (Tri Kappa) will host a high-energy Dueling Pianos Fundraiser on Friday, January 9, at Champion Lanes, located at 2100 State Street in Washington.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30 p.m., with music, laughter, and audience interaction continuing until 10 p.m. A cash bar and food will be available for purchase from Champion Lanes throughout the evening.

Tickets are $45 per person through Friday, December 12, and $50 per person after that date. Attendees may also reserve an entire table for an additional $40 (tables accommodate 6–8 guests; individual tickets must be purchased for each person). Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/dueling-pianos-9.

This year’s event will feature Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, an interactive musical experience where two talented performers take song requests from the audience and go head-to-head in a lively, crowd-driven show that blends melody, humor, and audience participation. From classic rock and country to pop, oldies, and jazz, the evening promises entertainment for all ages.

In true Tri Kappa spirit, all song request tips collected during the show will benefit the Beta Zeta Chapter, supporting local scholarships, charitable donations, and community projects throughout Daviess County.

“We’re thrilled to bring something so fun and unique to our community,” said Beta Zeta President Jennifer Graber. “This event is about more than great music—it’s about laughter, friendship, and coming together to support causes that strengthen Daviess County.”

Graber added her appreciation for the venue partnership: “We’re incredibly grateful to Champion Lanes for opening their doors and helping us create an atmosphere where the community can gather, relax, and enjoy an unforgettable night of entertainment—all while supporting local giving.”

The Beta Zeta Chapter of Kappa Kappa Kappa, Inc., founded in 1915, promotes charity, culture, and education in Daviess County. With around 30 active members, the chapter supports local organizations, provides scholarships, and hosts events like this one to raise funds for community giving.

For more information, follow Tri Kappa Washington, IN Chapter on Facebook or visit www.TriKappa.org.