U.S. News recently conducted their annual assessment of nursing homes across the United States and recognized five American Senior Communities (ASC) locations in their rankings.

For the 2026 rankings, 14,752 nursing homes across the USA were evaluated, with only 1200 (8%) meeting the criteria for recognition. Only 46 homes and skilled nursing facilities in Indiana received an overall rating of 5 out of 5, with Willowdale Village receiving this distinction for High-Performance in Long-Term Care.

In the USA, approximately 1.2 million individuals (eight percent aged 85+) will reside in a nursing home. Nursing homes, also known as skilled nursing facilities, provide 24-hour care for people who need skilled nursing care and assistance with activities of daily living.

The evaluation was based on four pillars: performance data, peer recommendations, accreditations, and resident satisfaction. Standards evaluated include nurse staffing, patient outcomes, measures taken to provide a safe environment, and high-quality healthcare. (The ratings methodology report can be found here.)