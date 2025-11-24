Jasper’s courthouse lawn is once again home to the community’s centerpiece Christmas tree for the 2025 holiday season. The large tree, donated by Ivan “Tim” and Brenda Clark of Jasper, serves as the main Christmas display for the city and surrounding region.

Patoka 2000, a committee of the Jasper Chamber, helped enhance the display by financing additional lights for the tree and for the planters on the Patoka River Bridge. Those contributions came from community members who donated in memory of loved ones or in honor of special occasions.

More than 130 decorative wreaths have also been installed throughout downtown as part of a multi-year enhancement project led by ROJAC, with members contributing and donating toward updated holiday decorations. Several Heart of Jasper volunteers added to the festive look by decorating numerous downtown planters.

The City of Jasper Electric Department handled the installation of all lights, wreaths, and the community Christmas tree. The department also designed, built, and placed the star at the top of the main tree.

City officials say the combined efforts of donors, volunteers, and community organizations will give Jasper a bright and welcoming holiday atmosphere throughout the 2025 season.