In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Rick Evans and Lt. Charmaine Klem visit the studio to discuss the local Wreaths Across America campaign coming to local Dubois County cemeteries on December 13th & 14th, 2025, how to donate a wreath to this year’s campaign, how the local Civil Air Patrol is assisting volunteer and donation efforts, and what you can expect at this year’s dedication ceremonies.

New this year, there are five additional locations cemetery locations added to the Dubois County roster: (six total)

Shiloh Cemetery in Ireland, IN

St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ireland, IN

Evans Cemetery in Jasper, IN

Enlow Cemetery in Jasper, IN

Haysville Community Cemetery in Haysville, IN

Cuzco Cemetery in Cuzco, IN

Join the newly created Facebook group to volunteer with local efforts with Wreaths Across America: Dubois County Wreaths for Veterans

Learn more about the Civil Air Patrol: https://www.gocivilairpatrol.com/

