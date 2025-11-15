The Rotary Club of Dubois County held its 21st Annual Kelley School of Business Futurecast Luncheon at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper yesterday. A panel of economic experts from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business discussed state, national, and global economic trends. They highlighted a generally positive outlook, with Dr. Brewer noting that Indiana is poised for steady growth as its labor markets stabilize. The event concluded with a short audience Q&A session.

