Elvis Zehr, 89, of St. Meinrad, passed away on Thursday, November 12that Brookside Village in Jasper.

Elvis was born May 22, 1936 in Birdseye to Theodore and Anna (Hollen) Zehr. Elvis was a retired Farmer and Carpenter.

He is survived by his significant other, Alice Niehaus of St. Meinrad; children, Ray (Mary) Niehaus of Huntingburg, Pam VanConey of St. Croix, Glenn (Doris) Niehaus of St. Meinrad, Dinah (Steve) Goffinet of Tell City; sisters, Mille Giesler of Jasper, Janice Wright of Jasper, Norma Porter of Fulda, Edna (Harold) Bolden of Birdseye and Connie Wooldridge of Florida; thirteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Elvis was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Nancy Krieg; two brothers, Richard and Cliston Zehr; two sisters, Beula Curl and June Norman.

Visitation will be Monday from 4-8:00 PM ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Graveside services will be held Tuesday morning at 10:00 AM ET at St. Isidore Cemetery in Bristow.

