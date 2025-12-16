The Jasper Police Department is actively searching for a missing 16-year-old female.

Allison Jasmine Alvarez Lopez, a 16-year-old female who attends Jasper High School, was last seen at her home in Jasper, IN on Friday December 12th 2025.

Physical description:

Height: 5’ 0”

Weight: 130lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Clothing: Unknown

Vehicle: Unknown

Destination: Unknown

It is possible she could be with a male subject named Oscar.

Anyone with any information on Allison, please contact Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255