The Jasper Police Department is actively searching for a missing 16-year-old female.
Allison Jasmine Alvarez Lopez, a 16-year-old female who attends Jasper High School, was last seen at her home in Jasper, IN on Friday December 12th 2025.
Physical description:
Height: 5’ 0”
Weight: 130lbs
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Clothing: Unknown
Vehicle: Unknown
Destination: Unknown
It is possible she could be with a male subject named Oscar.
Anyone with any information on Allison, please contact Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255
