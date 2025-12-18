Wilma D. Dorsam, age 94, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 1:14 a.m. on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at the University of Louisville Hospital.

Wilma was born in Cuzco, Indiana on July 7, 1931, to Robert and Grace (Conrad) Hall. She married Marlin Lee Dorsam on June 26, 1952, at the Christian Church in Huntingburg, Indiana. He preceded her in death on May 7, 2014.

She retired from Crane Naval Warfare Center.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville.

She had a passion for gardening. She especially loved her tropical plants and tending to her yard. At the age of 94, she was still maintaining her own landscaping. Not only did she have a green thumb, she had a knack for sewing and handmade many quilts.

She is survived by two daughters: Connie (Edward) Pritchard, Chandler, Arizona; and Debra (Walter E.) Sea, Stuart, FL; four grandchildren: Jason (Kryston) Pritchard, Jessica (Reagan) Hejl, Andrea (Mathew) Mercer, and Walter K. Sea, three great-grandchildren: Everett Hejl, Elise Hejl, and Aubrey Mercer, and one sister, Sandra Craig.

Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Lee Dorsam, one sister, Christine Egg, three brothers: Bobbie Gene, Channing, and Donald Hall.

Funeral services for Wilma D. Dorsam will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the Haysville Community Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. (service time) at the church on Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or to a favorite charity.

