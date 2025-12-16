Latest News

Dubois County January 2026 Meetings and Courthouse Closures Announced Nurse Practitioner Paige Tolbert Joins Deaconess Santa Claus Clinic Organist Gail Archer Performing Messiaen’s “Meditations on the Mystery of the Holy Trinity” at Saint Meinrad Final Week for Bulk Leaf Collection in Jasper Set for Dec. 29–Jan. 2 COTA Fundraiser Underway to Help Petersburg Family with Transplant Costs

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kathy Bachman, with the Dubois County Museum, to discuss this Thursday’s “Celebrate the Season” event, where there will be free admission and the winners of the Festival of Trees will be announced, along with the Log House Welcome Wall and the correlating fundraiser to help aid the Dubois County Museum in adding additional air conditioning to their facility.

Event announcements and information about the Dubois County Museum can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063686257699

* Sponsored *

https://youtu.be/QVuntJf9jJY

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Related Post