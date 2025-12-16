In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kathy Bachman, with the Dubois County Museum, to discuss this Thursday’s “Celebrate the Season” event, where there will be free admission and the winners of the Festival of Trees will be announced, along with the Log House Welcome Wall and the correlating fundraiser to help aid the Dubois County Museum in adding additional air conditioning to their facility.

Event announcements and information about the Dubois County Museum can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063686257699

* Sponsored *

https://youtu.be/QVuntJf9jJY