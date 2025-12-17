Santa Claus Indiana is earning national recognition for its holiday spirit. The southern Indiana town has been named the most festive town in the United States by real estate website Zillow.

Zillow analyzed home listings across the country, looking for holiday related words and phrases that signal seasonal charm and Christmas inspired living. Communities from coast to coast were included in the study, but Santa Claus Indiana rose to the top of the list. More than half of the town’s home listings referenced Christmas or holiday themed features, a higher percentage than any other town reviewed.

The ranking reflects a community that embraces its identity year round. Santa Claus is known nationwide for its name and for hosting the only post office in the country bearing the Santa Claus name. Each year, tens of thousands of letters addressed to Santa arrive from around the world, and volunteers help ensure many receive replies.

The town’s holiday atmosphere is especially visible during December. Santa Claus hosts a three weekend celebration that draws visitors from across the region. The event includes large light displays, seasonal attractions, ice skating opportunities and more.

Beyond the holiday season, Santa Claus continues to attract visitors with well known attractions including Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari, Santa’s Candy Castle, and other Christmas themed stops that reinforce the town’s reputation.

Zillow’s list included several other well known holiday destinations from states such as California, Pennsylvania, and Colorado. Still, Santa Claus Indiana claimed the top spot, standing out for the way Christmas is woven into daily life, community events, and even the local housing market.