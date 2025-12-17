Edward L. Durcholz, age 86, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at Heart-to-Heart Hospice in Evansville, Indiana.

Ed was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on May 6, 1939, to Carl and Marie (Bleemel) Durcholz. He married his wife of 60 years, Mary J. Meiring on May 4, 1961, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on October 15, 2021.

He was a lifetime farmer.

Ed was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, and the Ireland Sportsman Club.

He loved hunting, fishing, running river nets, and spending time with family and friends, especially frying chicken and fish for them.

Surviving are one daughter, Melinda (Andy) Hulsman, Jasper, IN, one son, Ryan Durcholz, Jasper, IN, four grandchildren, Levi, Luci, and Lewi Hulsman, and Tyler Durcholz, three great grandchildren, Hadley, Anthony, and Lainey Durcholz, two sisters, Dorothy “Dottie” (Ron) Mack, Jasper, IN, and Ruth (Alan) Small, Ireland, IN.

Preceding him in death are five sisters, Angeline Schwoeppe, Mary Lou Lechner, Joann Lechner, Rosalee Cole, and Rita Dall, and three brothers, Charles, Richard, and Cletus Durcholz.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Edward L. Durcholz will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 22, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

