

Margaret Ann Weyer, 70, of Ferdinand, passed away on Tuesday, December 16th at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

Ann was born March 29, 1955 in Jasper to Roman and Marie (Eckert) Brosmer. She married Thomas Weyer on November 26, 1983 in Saint Celestine Church. He preceded her in death on April 29, 2024.

Ann was a member of the Ferdinand Historical Society and Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church. She was very active in her parish, having founded the St. Ferdinand Flower Ministry, singing in the choir, and as a member of St. Anne’s Sodality.

Ann was instrumental in starting the funeral luncheon team at St. Ferdinand Church and helped prepare countless meals for families. Ann was a Simon Brute’ Award recipient as well as the Community Spirit Award.

She loved flowers, and also using her creativity to make greeting cards that she would send to friends and family.

Ann is survived by her son, Joel (Kloe) Weyer of Ferdinand; daughters, Natalie (Andy Wagner) Pugh of Fort Wayne and Olivia (Gavin) Lichlyter of Ireland; four grandchildren, Hattie and Manning Lichlyter, Foster and Marshall Weyer; brothers, Father John Brosmer of Jasper and Jim (Sarah) Brosmer of Nashville, TN.; sisters, Chris Schuetter of Jasper, Kathy (Mike) Bachman of Jasper, Laura (David) Sitzman of Siberia and Rachel (Eric) Hilligoss of Greenfield.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband Thomas, her parents and a brother, Mike Brosmer.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 20th at 10:00 AM ET at St. Ferdinand Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may call on Friday from 4-8:00 PM ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and on Saturday from 7-9:30 AM ET at the funeral home.

