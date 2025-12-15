Latest News

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kenlee Steffe, Director of Community Development and Outreach with the City of Huntingburg, visits the studio to discuss her position with the City of Huntingburg, as well as celebrate the recent ribbon-cutting for the new Huntingburg Senior Center, and highlight some of their regular offerings now happening in their new facility, located at 1860 Medical Arts Drive, in Huntingburg.

https://youtu.be/39j0Trr5Yb4

