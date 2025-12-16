Latest News

Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools (GJCS) is making families aware of a free and confidential support resource designed to help parents navigate the challenges of raising children and teens.

Through ParentGuidance.Org, parents and caregivers can connect at no cost with trained parenting coaches and access therapist-created content focused on common family concerns. The platform offers guidance on a wide range of topics, including communication, behavior, mental health, and everyday parenting challenges.

The service is available online, allowing families to access support on their own schedule and in a private setting. GJCS encourages parents and caregivers to take advantage of the resource as an additional tool to support student well-being and family success.

More information is available at parentguidance.org.

On By Joey Rehl

