Petersburg Elementary School is expanding its creative and instructional offerings by introducing artificial intelligence into the classroom for fifth grade students in Pike County.

This school year, AI is being incorporated into writing instruction, giving students early exposure to advanced tools they are likely to encounter in future education and careers. The technology allows students to practice writing while providing teachers with mirrored views of student interactions, helping educators better guide, support, and enhance student learning.

School leaders say the use of AI complements engaging instruction already taking place at Petersburg Elementary and reflects the school’s commitment to combining advanced technology with strong classroom teaching. Staff members emphasize the importance of developing well-rounded students by encouraging creativity, critical thinking, and responsible technology use.

Artificial intelligence is designed to support learning, reasoning, and problem-solving. As technology continues to advance rapidly, Petersburg Elementary is providing students with a safe and structured environment to explore AI while learning how to use it responsibly. School officials say introducing these tools at the elementary level helps prepare students for real-world applications and future career opportunities.