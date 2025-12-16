As the holiday season approaches, Indiana 211 is reminding Hoosiers that help is just three digits away. The free, confidential service connects individuals and families with local, trustworthy resources across all 92 counties in Indiana.

By dialing 2-1-1 or visiting in211.org, residents can access a wide range of holiday and winter assistance programs. Available resources include holiday meals and food support such as Christmas meal sites, emergency food pantries, holiday food box programs, and community meals with extended winter hours.

Indiana 211 also provides connections to winter shelter and warmth resources, including warming centers, overnight emergency shelters, Severe Weather Contingency shelters, and utility assistance agencies that offer help with heating costs. In addition, families seeking holiday giving programs can find information on toy distributions and holiday clothing drives in their local communities.

Mental health and crisis support services are also available through Indiana 211, offering immediate emotional support, connections to local counseling services, warm lines, crisis response teams, and referrals for grief support resources.

Individuals experiencing thoughts of suicide or a mental health or substance use crisis are urged to call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and speak with a trained crisis specialist, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.