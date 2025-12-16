With winter conditions setting in, safety officials are reminding the public that extreme cold can be dangerous and, in some cases, deadly. According to the National Weather Service, more than 1,100 Americans died due to cold weather between 1988 and 2023. Prolonged exposure to cold temperatures without proper clothing increases the risk of hypothermia and frostbite.

Experts note that cold-weather illnesses can occur at temperatures as high as 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Warning signs of hypothermia include numbness, unusually low energy, discolored skin, slurred speech, confusion, and clumsy or fumbling hands. If a person’s body temperature falls below 95 degrees, medical attention is needed immediately.

Residents are encouraged to limit time outdoors during extreme cold and stay indoors whenever possible. When going outside, wearing warm, layered clothing is critical. Recommended items include hats, earmuffs, scarves or face coverings, thermal clothing that retains body heat, water-resistant coats, insulated mittens, and waterproof footwear with layered socks.

Additional safety tips include taking frequent breaks in warm shelters when working outdoors, drinking warm non-caffeinated beverages, and eating high-calorie foods to help maintain body heat. Those using alternative heating sources such as space heaters should follow manufacturer instructions and turn them off before leaving home or going to bed.

Travel should be minimized during extreme cold, but if it cannot be avoided, drivers are urged to prepare a vehicle emergency kit in case of becoming stranded. Pet owners are also reminded never to leave animals outside without adequate shelter, as pets are also vulnerable to hypothermia and frostbite.

Symptoms of frostbite include skin discoloration, numbness, and skin that appears unusually firm or waxy. Anyone experiencing signs of hypothermia or frostbite should seek medical care promptly.

More information about cold-weather illnesses and prevention is available through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.