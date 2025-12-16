Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed lawsuits against dozens of pornographic websites, alleging violations of the state’s age verification law. The legal action was filed earlier this month and includes claims against Pornhub and other adult content platforms.

Under Indiana law, websites that host pornography or sexually explicit material are required to verify that users are at least 18 years old before allowing access. The lawsuits allege the companies failed to implement proper age verification measures as required by state statute.

The state is seeking injunctive relief to force compliance with the law, along with civil penalties and reimbursement of costs associated with investigating the companies. The actions are part of ongoing efforts by the Attorney General’s Office to enforce online protections for minors.