The Dubois County Board of Commissioners, Council, Solid Waste Management District, and more have announced multiple meeting dates for January 2026.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, January 5th, 2026 8 AM – Board of Commissioners First Regular Monthly Meeting – Commissioners/Council Room of the Courthouse Annex 9 AM – Dubois County Drainage Board Meeting – Commissioners/Council Room of the Courthouse Annex



Tuesday, January 20th, 2026 7:30 AM – Solid Waste Management District Meeting – 1st Floor Conference Room of the Courthouse Annex 8 AM – Board of Finance Meeting – Commissioners/Council Room of the Courthouse Annex Immediately following the Board of Finance meeting – Board of Commissioners Second Regular Monthly Meeting – Commissioners/Council Room of the Courthouse Annex



Wednesday, January 21st, 2026 4:30 PM – Council Regular Monthly Meeting – Commissioners/Council Room of the Courthouse Annex



It has also been announced the Dubois County Courthouse will be closed on January 1st for New Year’s Day and January 19th for Martin Luther King Day.