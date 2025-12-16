Nurse Practitioner Paige Tolbert has joined the staff at Deaconess Clinic Family Medicine and Specialists – Santa Claus (formerly Santa Claus Family Medicine). She joins family medicine providers Erin Marchand, M.D. and Debra Schroer, F.N.P.-C.

Tolbert received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, IN, and her master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner from the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, IN. She previously worked as a nurse for over four years in Critical Care Services at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center.

To schedule an appointment at Deaconess Clinic Family Medicine and Specialists – Santa Claus, call 812-937-4120 or visit deaconessmemorial.com. The clinic is located at 92 West Christmas Boulevard in Santa Claus, IN.