Latest News

Dubois County January 2026 Meetings and Courthouse Closures Announced Nurse Practitioner Paige Tolbert Joins Deaconess Santa Claus Clinic Organist Gail Archer Performing Messiaen’s “Meditations on the Mystery of the Holy Trinity” at Saint Meinrad Final Week for Bulk Leaf Collection in Jasper Set for Dec. 29–Jan. 2 COTA Fundraiser Underway to Help Petersburg Family with Transplant Costs

Nurse Practitioner Paige Tolbert has joined the staff at Deaconess Clinic Family Medicine and Specialists – Santa Claus (formerly Santa Claus Family Medicine). She joins family medicine providers Erin Marchand, M.D. and Debra Schroer, F.N.P.-C.

Tolbert received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, IN, and her master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner from the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, IN. She previously worked as a nurse for over four years in Critical Care Services at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center.

To schedule an appointment at Deaconess Clinic Family Medicine and Specialists – Santa Claus, call 812-937-4120 or visit deaconessmemorial.com. The clinic is located at 92 West Christmas Boulevard in Santa Claus, IN.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post