Peggy Lou Lovell, age 95, of Dale, passed away at 3:30 p.m., E.S.T., Monday, December 15, 2025, at The BeeHive Assisted Living Home in Huntingburg.

She was born August 4, 1930, in Dale, Indiana, to Wallace and Ethel (Brown) Whitten, and married Delmar “Abie” Lovell on July 2, 1950, at Dale Evangelical United Brethren Church. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2004. She was a 1948 Dale High School graduate; and faithful member of Christ Community Church of Dale, where she sang in the choir and actively participated in various church activities.

Peggy was also a member of the United Methodist Women, the Independent Order of Foresters, and the Evansville Eagles Club, where she especially enjoyed dancing with her husband. She operated the Dale Auto License Branch for eight years and sold Avon for several years. Her professional career also included employment with Weller Dress Shop, Santa Claus Land, Hoffman Bridal Shop, Dale Pharmacy, and Lincoln State Park.

An active and devoted retiree, Peggy volunteered with the Dale Community Table and helped prepare meals for church funerals. She was deeply involved in the Democratic Party for many years and served on the Spencer County Carter Township Advisory Board for more than 30 years.

Peggy greatly enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s high school band contests and concerts, school plays, athletic events—especially football, baseball, basketball, wrestling, tennis, soccer, softball and archery—and academic activities. She loved traveling and proudly visited all 50 states. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards and dominoes and cherished spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delmar “Abie” Lovell; and two sisters, Betty (Charles) Kissel and Carolyn (Bill) Wedeking.

She is survived by five children, Dennis (Rita) Lovell of Dale, Indiana, Daryl (June) Lovell of Dale, Indiana, Pat (Mike) Eckert of Jasper, Indiana, Carol (Jim) Doolittle of Brookings, South Dakota and David (Camille) Lovell of Rockport, Indiana; one sister, Jane (Keith) Conner of Dale, Indiana; twelve grandchildren, Amy Lorey, Steve Lovell, Matthew Lovell, Wade Lovell, Benjamin Lovell, Andrew Lovell, Michele Hedinger, Nathan Brittingham, Aaron Doolittle, Claire Doolittle, Grace Lovell and Evan Lovell; and by twenty four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Peggy Lou Lovell will be held at 10:00 a.m., C.S.T., (11:00 a.m., E.S.T.) on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Christ Community Church of Dale. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery. Pastor Mike Turner will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., C.S.T., (5:00-9:00 p.m., E.S.T.) on Friday, December 19th, at Christ Community Church of Dale; and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday, at the church. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Community Church of Dale, BeeHive Assisted Living in Huntingburg or the St. Croix Hospice. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com