Portrait of Gail Archer, organist, in the Chapel at Vasser College taken on February 20, 2025.

Photo credit: Stephanie Berger

The Saint Meinrad Institute for Sacred Music will host a free concert by organist Gail Archer titled “Meditations on the Mystery of the Holy Trinity by Olivier Messiaen (1908-1992)” on March 1, 2026, at 3 PM Central Time, in the Archabbey Church.

Olivier Messiaen, perhaps the most famous Catholic composer of the 20th century, wrote the Meditations on the Mystery of the Holy Trinity in 1969. The work consists of nine pieces for solo organ which explore the central tenets of the Roman Catholic faith. Each movement is headed by a quotation from the Summa Theologica by St. Thomas Aquinas. The composer also integrates Gregorian chant and birdsong into each movement to elucidate Aquinas’ trinitarian theology through music.

Archer is an international concert organist, recording artist, choral conductor, and lecturer. She was the first American woman to play the complete works of Olivier Messiaen for the centennial of the composer’s birth in 2008. Time Out New York recognized the Messiaen cycle as “Best of 2008” in classical music and opera.

Archer is director of the music program at Barnard College (Columbia University), where she conducts the Barnard-Columbia Chorus and Chamber Singers. She is a faculty member of the Harriman Institute at Columbia University and serves as college organist at Vassar College. She is also artistic director of the artist and young artist organ recital series at historic Central Synagogue, New York City, and the founder of Musforum, www.musforum.org, an international network for women organists to promote and affirm their work.

The program is free and open to the public, and registration is not required. Parking will be available in the Guest House and student parking lots.

For more information, contact Krista Hall during business hours at 812-357-6501. For updates on the day of the performance, call 812-357-6611.