The city of Jasper will conduct the final week of bulk leaf collection from Monday, December 29, 2025, through Friday, January 2, 2026. Residents are reminded that any leaves left after January 2 must be bagged or placed in containers for collection.

The Jasper Street Department will not collect leaves on December 24, 25, 31, and January 1 in observance of the holidays. Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly to ensure their leaves are picked up during the scheduled collection period.