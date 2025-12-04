In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Chelsea Brewer with Purdue Extension Dubois County visits the studio to discuss food safety when preparing and serving food. When looking ahead to the Christmas holiday season, many get-togethers revolve around making food and sharing a meal with loved-ones, and how you prepare, transport, and serve that meal is equally important to maintain food safety.

Learn more about Purdue Extension Dubois County by visiting their website.

https://youtu.be/uG6O4zK8syo