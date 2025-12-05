The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam involving callers who falsely claim to be with law enforcement.

Victims have reported receiving calls from individuals using names such as Captain or Sergeant Davenport or Keith Thomas, though officials say other names may be used.

The callers claim there are warrants or pending court matters and then attempt to obtain financial or personal information.

In some cases, a second call may appear to come from a spoofed number matching the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities urge residents not to provide any information if they receive a suspicious call and to simply hang up.

Anyone who may have shared details or wants to verify whether a call was legitimate is asked to contact Tell City Dispatch at 812-547-7068 or visit the Sheriff’s Office or courthouse to file a report.