Paoli officers made a significant drug arrest early Thursday morning after a simple traffic stop turned into a much larger discovery. The stop happened in the early hours of December 4 when officers pulled a vehicle over for a broken tail light. What started as a routine stop shifted quickly when officers noticed behavior that raised concerns about possible criminal activity.

K9 Kilo was brought in for a free air sniff around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. Officers searched the vehicle and found a small amount of what appeared to be meth. The investigation did not end there. A follow up search of the two occupants led to the discovery of a firearm, a pipe and an estimated twenty eight grams of suspected meth.

The two individuals in the vehicle were identified as Kelley Richardson and Dalton Hitner. Both were taken into custody.

Richardson is charged with dealing meth, possession of meth with a firearm and possession of paraphernalia.

Hitner faces those same charges along with an additional charge of maintaining a common nuisance.

The Paoli Police Department said the work of the officers and K9 Kilo removed dangerous drugs and a firearm from the community and praised the teamwork involved in the arrest. The department noted that efforts to reduce illegal drug activity remain a priority as officers continue their work to keep the community safe.