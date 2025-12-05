Ground has officially broken on a new apartment development in the Town of Santa Claus, according to the Spencer County Chamber of Commerce.

The project, called Frosty Falls Apartments, will add new housing options to the area, including 20 one-bedroom units, 23 two-bedroom units, and one four-bedroom apartment.

Chamber officials say the development by Premier Properties is expected to support workforce needs and future growth as part of a public-private effort to expand housing in Spencer County.

More information can be found on the Spencer County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.