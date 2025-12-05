Rep. Mark Messmer (R-IN) recently introduced the Forced Abortion Prevention and Accountability Act. This pro-life legislation establishes federal penalties for the intentional administration of any abortion-inducing drug to a woman without her informed consent.

If the non-consensual administration results in serious bodily injury, the offender will face enhanced dual penalties.

The bill also penalizes those who attempt or conspire to commit the offense. Penalties apply to anyone who sells, ships, mails, or gives abortion-inducing drugs without taking reasonable measures to verify the recipient is a pregnant woman seeking an abortion.

The full text of the bill can be found below.