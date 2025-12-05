The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) is now accepting applications for Vision & Venture, a new six-week virtual workshop series focused on business processes and essential start-up tasks for creatives with less than one year of business experience.

Dr. Elaine Grogan Luttrull of Minerva Financial Arts will lead the interactive workshops designed for a group of no more than 15 participants.

Vision & Venture is the third program in the IAC’s Business Development suite of offerings. The program joins the On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator, which started in 2018, and The Creative Leap Workshop Series, which launched earlier in 2025.

Vision & Venture is designed to be the entry program for artists starting a creative small business. The On-Ramp program is designed for emerging small businesses who are scaling to a new level, and The Creative Leap is the culminating program, designed for artists who have been in business for a minimum of five to seven years and looking to inject strategic energy into their existing practices.

In the fall of 2023, the Indiana Arts Commission launched a statewide Artist Needs Assessment to inform new and refined services and programming for artists and creative small businesses in Indiana. Vision & Venture was designed to meet needs identified by the assessment process, including a need for financial education and need for increased networking and mentoring for artists.

Applications are open now and will close on Thursday, January 8th, 2026. The workshops will take place in February and March 2026. To learn more about the program and how to apply, visit: in.gov/arts/programs-and-services/training/vision-and-venture/.