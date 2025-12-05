Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner announced a major public–private investment of nearly $75 million dedicated to advancing Indiana’s statewide education priorities.

This coordinated effort includes $40 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. and $35 million in state funding to accelerate literacy, expand high-quality summer learning, strengthen STEM pathways, modernize and expand career advising, and sustain critical digital learning tools for Hoosier students.

The funds from Lilly Endowment Inc.’s investment will be distributed and used as follows:

K–5 Literacy Cadre Expansion – $10,000,000

Following the state’s nearly five percentage point jump in third grade I-READ test scores, with the greatest gains being achieved by those schools participating in the Indiana Literacy Cadre, Lilly Endowment’s continued investment in evidenced-based reading instruction, aligned with Science of Reading principles, will help Indiana build upon this success by expanding Indiana’s K–5 Literacy Cadre to additional elementary schools.

Funds will support staffing for IDOE’s Literacy Center, recruitment and training of instructional coaches, statewide professional learning, and independent research and evaluation.

Lilly Endowment provided a $60 million grant to IDOE in 2022 for these purposes.

Adolescent Literacy: Outcomes-Based Contracting – $5,000,000

Funds will support IDOE’s efforts to improve reading skills for students in grades 6–8 who are struggling to read. Indiana schools will be invited to partner with vendors that specialize in evidence-based reading interventions for students in grades 6–8, and providers will be compensated based on demonstrated student growth in reading.

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Landscape Analysis – $1,000,000

Funds will support the implementation of a statewide STEM Landscape Analysis to assess current assets and gaps in STEM education in the state, identify best practices for STEM education from around the country and world, and develop recommendations for improving STEM education in Indiana, which is essential to developing the STEM workforce pipeline needed for Indiana to thrive.

Career Advising Study – $500,000

Funds will support an evaluation of career advising in the state and the design of next-generation tools and strategies to help students identify and explore the advantages, disadvantages, and requirements of various career options.

Summer Learning Labs Expansion – $15,000,000

This investment will be used to strategically scale and strengthen during the next two years the statewide infrastructure of the Summer Learning Labs network to improve student learning outcomes. Specifically, it will fund regional coordination, professional development, and systems for data collection and continuous improvement—ensuring that growth in the network remains both quality-driven and sustainable.

Indiana Learns – $5,000,000

This will support the continued investment in Indiana Learns, a statewide microgrant program providing families with access to individualized, high-quality tutoring and enrichment to support student improvement in reading and math.

INSPIRE Statewide Digital Library – $2,000,000

INSPIRE is Indiana’s free, statewide virtual library—an essential collection of online academic databases, digital learning tools, and information resources available to all Hoosiers, including K–12 students, higher education institutions, public libraries, and residents statewide.

Funds will allow the Indiana State Library to sustain INSPIRE. It provides essential key digital resources, including academic databases, language learning tools, and workforce preparation modules.

Indiana Department of Education Infrastructure – $1,500,000

Funds will be used during a two-year period to strengthen statewide implementation of the aforementioned initiatives through strategic staffing, capacity building, communications, and related efforts. This investment will directly support the continued execution of Indiana’s education efforts, ensuring consistent, high-quality implementation across all 92 counties.

In addition to Lilly Endowment’s $40 million contribution, the State of Indiana’s investment of $35 Million in public funding from the Freedom and Opportunity Fund will be used as follows:

Elementary Literacy – $10,000,000

Adolescent Literacy Outcomes-Based Contracting – $1,500,000

Summer Learning Labs – $14,500,000

Indiana Learns – $9,000,000

Through this $75 million investment, Lilly Endowment and the Indiana Department of Education aim to help every Hoosier student gain access to high-quality learning opportunities and the support they need to thrive from kindergarten to career.