The Dubois Branch Library has announced the list of events they will be holding in January 2026.

The Library would also like to note that it will be closed on Thursday, January 1st and Monday, January 19th.

Winter Reading Bingo runs through the months of January and February. Visit the library to get a Bingo card or participate on the Beanstack app. Everyone who completes a Bingo will receive a completion prize, and one lucky winner will receive a gift card of their choice!

Tuesdays in January from 3 to 4 pm – Activity Corner for ages 8 and up – Enjoy snacks, games, and fun activities after school. The January 20 Activity Corner will be a Lego Club Meeting.

Wednesdays in January at 9 am – Yes2Next – Light cardio and strength training for seniors following a video. Registration is required and can only be made by calling the library.

Fridays in January at 9 am – Chair Yoga – Yoga for older adults and those with mobility issues following a DVD. Registration is required and can only be made by calling the library. There will be no Chair Yoga on January 16.

Friday, January 2 from 10 am to 5 pm – Winter Read-a-thon for all ages – Join the library for a cozy day in! Wear your pjs, enjoy a free cup of hot cocoa, read for as long as you'd like, and earn prizes! The first 10 readers will receive a special snack bag!

Friday, January 2 through Saturday, January 31 – Motivational Bingo – Pick up a Motivational Bingo card at the library, complete the activities, and win a prize!

Monday, January 5 from 12 to 6 pm – Card Playing Day for ages 18 and up – Enjoy spending time with friends and playing card games.

Monday, January 5 through Saturday, January 17 – Soup Recipe Swap – Bring in your favorite soup recipes to share and pick up some new ones to try!

Saturday, January 10 from 11 am to 12:30 pm – Pokémon Club for ages 8 and up – Watch a Pokémon movie and complete fun Pokémon-themed activities.

Monday, January 12 – Hot Tea Day – Stop by for a positivi-tea pouch consisting of a tea bag and an affirmation!

Wednesday, January 14 at 5:30 pm – Diamond Art Suncatchers for ages 14 and up – Make a beautiful ocean themed suncatcher. A variety of animals will be available to choose from. Registration is required.

Thursday, January 15 – Hat Day – Wear your favorite hat to the library and check out some hat-themed books!

Saturday, January 17 – Kid Inventors' Day – Stop by during the day to enjoy fun STEAM challenges and color pictures of famous inventors.

Tuesday, January 20 from 3 to 4 pm – Lego Club for ages 8 and up – Create your own Lego masterpieces and enjoy snacks after school.

Wednesday, January 21 at 6 pm – Sparkling Snowman for ages 10 and up – Paint a snowman, add glitter and gems, and finish it off with accessories. Registration is required.

Thursday, January 22 at 11 am – Arctic Animal Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Bring your toddler to hear stories about arctic animals, make crafts, and play with friends.

Monday, January 26 through Saturday, January 31 – Puzzle Piece Guess – How many puzzle pieces are in the jar? National Puzzle Day is on January 29, and to celebrate, the visitor who has the closest guess will win a puzzle!

Monday, January 26 at 6:30 pm – End of the Month Book Club – This month the club will be discussing The Secret Life of Bees by Sue Monk Kidd. Pick up a copy at the front desk and join the discussion. New members are always welcome!

Friday, January 30 – Draw a Dinosaur Day – Draw a dinosaur using a provided template or create one of your own design.

Saturday, January 31 – Hot Chocolate Day – Celebrate with a free cup of hot chocolate from the library's K-Cup Café!

Children under 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult at all Dubois Branch Library events.

For more details or to register for programs, visit the Calendar at jdcpl.us, call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548, or find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.

The Dubois Branch Library’s hours are Monday and Wednesday, 10 AM to 8 PM, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday, 10 AM to 2 PM.