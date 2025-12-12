The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) is extending the open enrollment period for the Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP) and PathWays programs through Wednesday, December 24th, 2025, to ensure all eligible Hoosiers have sufficient time to select a health plan that best meets their needs.

This extension comes as the FSSA continues to experience high engagement from members seeking assistance with their coverage options. To support individuals and families during this busy transition period, the FSSA is providing this additional time for plan selection to help ensure no one feels rushed or uncertain about their choices.

Individuals who do not select a plan by the December 24th, 2025, deadline will be automatically enrolled in a plan that closely matches their current coverage. Importantly, members who are transitioning from an MDwise health plan will have a 90-day window after the end of open enrollment to switch to a different plan if they are not satisfied with the one they were auto-enrolled in. This 90-day flexibility is specifically designed to support those impacted by the transition.

The FSSA encourages all members to take advantage of the extended timeframe to carefully review their options and make the best decision for their health and well-being.

For assistance, members can contact the Enrollment Broker for HIP at 1-877-GET-HIP9 (1-877-438-4479) or PathWays at 1-87-PATHWAY-4 (1-877-284-9294). Members can also visit in.gov/medicaid/members/member-resources/managed-care-health-plans/ for more information.