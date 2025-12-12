The Indiana Rare Earth Recovery Council will soon meet on Tuesday, December 16th, 2025, at the Indiana Statehouse. The meeting begins at 12:30 PM ET in the House Ways and Means Committee Room, located at 200 West Washington Street in Indianapolis, Room 404.

The agenda for this meeting includes presentations by Maria Mastalerz with The Indiana Geological and Water Survey, and SMI Water.

The council was created by Executive Order 25-62, issued by Governor Mike Braun in April, and is working to spearhead efforts to reclaim rare earth elements and critical materials from legacy coal byproducts. Indiana is among the top coal producing states in the nation.

Rare earth elements and critical minerals are the foundation of modern technology, with China currently dominating production of these rare earth minerals. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the U.S. is fully dependent on foreign imports for 12 of the 50 minerals classified as critical. Through the efforts of the Indiana Rare Earth Recovery Council, Indiana is working to position itself as a strategic source of rare earth elements.

A livestream of the meeting will be available to view at youtube.com/@idnrvideos/streams.