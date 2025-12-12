Jasper Public Library Director Christine Golden received the Key to the City during the Library Board’s meeting on Thursday evening. Mayor Dean Vonderheide presented the honor, one of the community’s highest recognitions, in acknowledgement of Golden’s long-standing leadership and dedication.

Golden has played a central role in shaping the library into a key community resource and was instrumental in developing the Jasper Cultural Center. Her service has helped strengthen the library system and expand the services it provides to residents across the community.

Library officials and city leaders noted that the award reflects her commitment to enhancing educational and cultural opportunities for the people of Jasper.