Early Friday morning, December 12, Trooper Andrew Recker was patrolling State Road 37 near Saint Croix when he observed two individuals walking down the side of the road. Trooper Recker made contact with the two males. The two males told Trooper Recker they had slid off the roadway, and their vehicle was stuck in a yard. While speaking to the males, Trooper Recker observed visible signs of impairment from both the males. Trooper Recker was able to determine the driver of the vehicle was James Linder. Linder was transported to the Perry County Jail for a chemical test. Linder was arrested and transferred to the Perry County Jail staff where he is being held on bond.

• James P. Linder, 54, New Albany, IN.

Operating While Intoxicated – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officers – Trooper Andrew Recker

Assisting Agency – Perry County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law