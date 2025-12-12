Julie Ann Powell, age 57, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper.

She was born December 22, 1967, in Huntingburg to Edward and Carol (Whipking) Fawks. Julie loved helping those entrusted to her care working as a CNA. She also enjoyed camping and spending time with friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Larry and Ernie Fawks; and a nephew, Shawn.

Julie is survived by her husband, Ricky Powell of Huntingburg; siblings, Debbie Sitzman of Huntingburg, Lori Petry of Dubois, Eddie Fawks of Tell City, Mike Fawks of Jasper, and Brenda Thomas of Dale.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. EST, Sunday, December 14, 2025. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Gary Pancake will officiate the service. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com