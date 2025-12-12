Robin Hayes Bauer, age 78, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 7:57 a.m. on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.

Robin was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on August 4, 1947, to James Jr. and Virginia (Garlick) Hayes. She married Carl Bauer on March 11, 1995, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, Virginia.

She was a 1965 graduate of Cave Spring High School in Roanoke, Virginia, where she had been a cheerleader.

She was head clerk for the mechanical department of Norfolk Southern Railroad for 28 years until her retirement.

She was a charter member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church, and was currently a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, where she previously was the financial secretary.

Robin loved gardening, especially her flowers, fishing, jewelry, her cats, and spending time with her family. She previously loved to bowl, and was a member of a team that traveled to Reno, Nevada for a national tournament.

Surviving is her husband of 30 years, Carl Bauer, Jasper, IN, two children, Randy (Jane) Bauer, Celestine, IN, and Suzanne (Craig) Sermersheim, Jasper, IN, seven grandchildren, Evan (Rebekah) Bauer, Alex (Hannah) Bauer, and Averi Bauer, and Erika Turpin (fiancé, Solomon Asiedu), Kaleb Turpin, Aidan Sermersheim, and Anna Sermersheim, one great granddaughter, Grace Bauer, two brothers, Jim (Carol) Hayes, Richmond, VA, Stewart W. Hayes, Trinidad, CO, sister-in-law, Susanne K. Hayes, Raleigh, NC, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents and one brother, Edward G. Hayes.

A Memorial Service for Robin Hayes Bauer will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 19, 2025, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Timothy Holt will officiate.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or to a favorite charity.

