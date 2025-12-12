The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is inviting residents to attend its first Community Christmas Dinner, scheduled for Tuesday, December 16, at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

The free event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30. A prayer blessing the meal is set for 5:45 p.m., followed by dinner service. Guests will be served a turkey or ham meal and are encouraged to come inside and find a seat upon arrival.

In addition to the meal, the evening will include family-friendly activities such as crafts, ornament decorating, and opportunities to write letters to soldiers. Contests are also planned, including an ugly sweater contest and a best family pajamas contest.

Organizers say the dinner is open to the community and meant to bring people together from across Crawford County during the holiday season. Anyone with questions can contact the sheriff’s office at 812-338-2802, extension 3.