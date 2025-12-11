In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Lindsey Alvey and Anna Block, from Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana, to discuss the start of the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie™ Season, the NEW Exploremores™ rocky road ice cream–inspired sandwich cookie, and how the funds raised from local Girl Scout cookie sales go right back to funding local scout programs.

Order your Girl Scout Cookies today: https://www.girlscouts-gssi.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html

And don’t forget the LIMITED TIME OFFER: Online orders of $36-$72 receive free shipping through 12/14/2025!

