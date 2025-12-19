With AAA predicting at least 109 million travelers hitting the road across the U.S. this year for the Christmas holiday and more than 2.5 million of those from Indiana, INDOT urges motorists to plan ahead, travel safely, and drive sober, as increased traffic is expected starting Saturday, December 20th.

While just under seven percent of Indiana drivers don’t wear their seatbelts, they account for 45% of passenger car fatalities, and texting while driving increases the risk of a crash by 50%. Buckling up and putting the phone down are two simple actions drivers and their passengers can take 100% of the time, not just during holiday travels, to prevent crashes – or survive if one occurs.

December is not just for the holidays, but also is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, a timely reminder to never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. From 2019-2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that more than 4,900 people died in drunk-driving crashes during the month of December. It is never safe to drink and drive – Make a plan to use a rideshare, designate a sober driver, or use public transit so everyone makes it home safely.

INDOT notes The Hoosier Helper Safety Service Patrol, sponsored by GEICO, will be active this holiday season. The purpose of the program is to help keep interstates safe, provide traffic control and minor medical care at crash sites, and offer limited roadside assistance like changing a tire.

Since 1991, INDOT Hoosier Helpers have assisted more than 400,000 motorists, driven more than 20 million miles and responded to over 1.2 million incidents statewide. Hoosier Helpers cover 177 miles of interstate in central, northwest and southern Indiana, including the Indianapolis and Louisville metropolitan areas and Gary. Drivers in need of assistance from a Hoosier Helper should contact INDOT Customer Service at 855-INDOT4U (463-6848).

AAA expects the busiest travel days to be Saturday, December 20, and the weekend after Christmas, from Friday, December 26, through Sunday, December 28, with heavier traffic between 11 AM and 8 PM on those days. Traffic restrictions related to maintenance or construction should be minimal outside of longer-term projects.

To see current closures and restrictions, view traffic cameras, or plan your route, visit 511in.org or download the INDOT TrafficWise app on your mobile device.