High-achieving Hoosier students who are interested in a career in education are being encouraged to explore the Indiana Commission for Higher Education’s Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship.

The Scholarship provides high-achieving high school and college students interested in pursuing a career in education the opportunity to earn a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 each year for four academic years.

In exchange, students agree to teach full-time for five years at an eligible Indiana school or repay the corresponding, prorated amount of the scholarship.

Students must meet one of these three criteria among other other eligibility requirements:

Rank in the top 20% of high school graduating class

Have a top 20% ACT or SAT score

Have a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale

The Commission for Higher Education will begin accepting applications for the 2026-2027 academic year on November 24, 2025, with a deadline of February 28, 2026.

To learn more, find eligibility requirements, or apply, visit: in.gov/che/state-financial-aid/state-financial-aid-by-program/next-generation-hoosier-educators-scholarship/.