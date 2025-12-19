Since before President Trump took office, Attorney General Todd Rokita, alongside the Attorneys Generals of Nebraska, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Wyoming, have argued against the rescheduling of marijuana as a Schedule I drug. (See July 2024 Comment of Nebraska and 10 Other States.)

In a recent statement, they voiced believing the science surrounding marijuana properly establishes it as a Schedule I drug after seeing firsthand the harm the drug has caused in their communities; finding the negative impacts of expanded marijuana use, especially on children and adolescents, worrisome.

They have conveyed these concerns to the Administration, alongside public policy challenges, such as an increased difficulty in combating driving under the influence, and expressed gratitude for the Administration’s good faith consideration of their views.

Due to these Attorney General’s long-held views, they are concerned with the issuance of the Executive Order, which directs them to “take all necessary steps to complete the rulemaking process related to rescheduling marijuana to Schedule III.” Together they expressed they will evaluate the order closely to determine how they can best continue to engage, protect the public health, and ensure the safety of their citizens.