Elnore “Ellie” L. Eckstein, age 86, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at home surrounded by family.

She was born in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, on March 6, 1939, to Elmer and Hazel (Stearns) Shearrow. She married her husband of 63 years, Victor L. “Vic” Eckstein on November 28, 1959, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dobie, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on April 25, 2022.

She was a 1957 graduate of Rice Lake High School in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. She then attended Northwest Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she studied to become a Med Tech.

She retired from Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana, where she had been a Med. Tech for over 35 years.

Ellie was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, American Cancer Society, and Girl Scouts.

She volunteered at the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center of Memorial Hospital, the Dubois County Humane Society and for Relay for Life and was a Girl Scout Leader.

She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. In addition, she was an animal lover and loved spending time with her dogs.

Surviving are two daughters, Leslie (Jim) Buxton, Gentryville, IN, and Suzanne Hart, Huntingburg, IN, one daughter-in-law, Kimberly Eckstein, Nashville, TN, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, one sister, Joyce Kruit, Wausau, WI, one brother, Richard (Connie) Shearrow, MPLS/St. Paul, MN, one sister-in-law, Lois Shearrow, Cameron, WI, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, is one son, Mark Eckstein, one grandson, Michael Louis Cissell, two sisters, Zona Shearrow, and JoAnn (Donald) Posta, two brothers, William Shearrow and Kenneth (Sandra) Shearrow, and one brother-in-law, John Kruit.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Elnore “Ellie” Eckstein, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

A visitation will be held 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 22, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church on Tuesday from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Dubois County Humane Society, the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.