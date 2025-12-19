Mary Bertke, 66, of Dale, passed away at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. She was born July 29, 1959, in Rochester, Indiana, to Ronald and Eleanor (Leininger) Malott. Mary married Dan Bertke on August 8, 1987, in North Manchester, Indiana.

Mary was previously employed at Heckman Bindery in North Manchester and at Holiday Foods, where she worked as a cashier. She was a member of the St. Meinrad American Legion Auxiliary, North Manchester United Methodist Church, and the Fulda Sportsman. Mary enjoyed keeping up with friends and family on social media and was a fan of Heritage Hills Sports and North Manchester High School athletics. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Mary is survived by her husband, Dan Bertke of Dale; her brother, Tim (Emelyn) Malott of San Diego, California; nephews, Dan (Katie) Malott, Andrew (Rachel) Malott, and Matt Malott; a niece, Sarah Malott; a sister-in-law, Yvonne Bertke of St. Meinrad; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother and sister-in-law, Stan and Jana Malott; and a sister-in-law, Linda Bertke.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 23, at 11:00 a.m. ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Church Cemetery in Fulda. Friends may call on Monday, December 22, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. ET at the funeral home and again on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. ET until the time of services. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.