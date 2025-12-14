Ann Kathleen Hopf, age 61 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:19 a.m. on Friday, December 12, 2025, surrounded by family, at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

Ann was born on November 29, 1964 in Jasper, Indiana to Norbert and Carol Dall. She married Michael B. Hopf on June 6, 1987 in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church.

She grew up on the family farm in Ferdinand, and helped build houses with her father. Her mother encouraged her to excel at academics and she graduated as Valedictorian of the Forest Park class of 1983.

She was defined by her caring nature, pursued a nursing degree, and graduated from Deaconess School of Nursing in 1986.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

Her 40-year career at Memorial Hospital in Jasper was spent extending countless other lives in the ICU and Cath Lab, as well as teaching advanced cardiac life support classes.

She balanced her impactful career with interests like gardening, canning, classic rock concerts with friends, and beach vacations. Above all, her greatest passion in life was raising her children and spending time with her family. From everyday moments through life’s milestones, she took pride in helping her three children grow, learn, and celebrate their achievements, leaving a legacy of steady presence and unwavering care. She found special joy in sharing that same love with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Hopf, one daughter, Dr. Heather Huelster (Beau), Caramel, IN, two sons: Jason Hopf (Fiancé Maddie), Jasper, and Brandon Hopf (Natalie) Jasper, four grandchildren: Henry and Lennon Hopf, and Owen and Brooklyn Huelster, father, Norbert Dall, Ferdinand, brother, Tim Dall (Deanne), Carmel, and sister Jane Wilson (Brad), New Palestine, IN.

Preceding her in death was her mother, Carol Dall.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ann Kathleen Hopf will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 19, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 18, 2025 at the Becher-Kluesner Northside Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. St. Joseph Catholic Church will pray the Rosary at 2:30 p.m. The Memorial Hospital Nursing Honor Guard will conduct a memorial service at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, St Joseph Catholic Church, or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.