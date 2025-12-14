Latest News

Pamela Lee Turner, age 65, of Huntingburg, passed away at 2:34 a.m., on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper.

She was born April 12, 1960, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Lloyd and Norma (Hammond) Abell; and married Greg C. Turner on September 25,1987. She worked as a waitress, housekeeper, baby sitter, and most of all a dedicated homemaker and loving mother. 

Pamela was preceded in death by one daughter, Cassie Turner; and one brother, Keith Abell.

She is survived by her husband, Greg C. Turner of Huntingburg; three children, Cody Cooper of Grantsburg, Clint (Ashley) Cooper of Velpen and Callie Turner of Huntingburg; eight grandchildren, Landon King, Sophia Gomez, Amelia Gomez, Harper Turner, Alexis Cooper, Leah Cooper, Katie Cooper and Nova Cooper; and one great-grandchild, Hudson Harber, with a second on the way.

Visitation for Pamela Turner will be held from 1:00-6:00 p.m., on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with a funeral service following at 6:00 p.m., Friday evening. 

Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com

