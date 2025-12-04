Latest News

On Wednesday afternoon, December 3, Sergeant Teresa Vaal and Trooper Aaron Guzman were patrolling National Highway in Washington when they stopped a vehicle for driving in the wrong lane of travel and failing to signal a lane change. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Dean M. Buchheit. Buchheit showed visible signs of impairment. Buchheit was transported to Daviess Community Hospital in Washington for a chemical test. Buchheit was arrested and transported to the Daviess County jail where he is being held on bond.

• Dean M. Buchheit, 70, Washington, IN.

Operating While Intoxicated – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officers – Sergeant Teresa Vaal & Trooper Aaron Guzman

Assisting Officers – Senior Trooper Mitchell Wier

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

