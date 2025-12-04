George Dave Elliott, age 88, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at St Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

George was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 11, 1937. He was the beloved son of Theodore and Georgine (Gutgsell) Elliott. He married Sara Riester on May 4th, 1957, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg.

A proud graduate of Jasper High School, he went on to serve his country with honor in the Air Force.

After his service, George continued his education and set his sights on entrepreneurship. He successfully established his own insurance agency in Jasper and expanded with another location in Huntingburg, earning the respect and trust of his community through hard work and dedication.

George’s love for the outdoors was a defining part of his life. He found immense joy and peace in activities such as fishing, hunting, trap shooting, and golfing. Additionally, woodworking was his favorite hobby, in which he crafted beautiful objects that were treasured by those around him.

He was an avid runner and ran over 100 5ks.

He was a dedicated member of St Joseph Catholic Church and the Kiwanis Club for many years, contributing to his community and helping those in need.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sarah Elliott, who stood by his side throughout his life, and their cherished family. His children: Debbie Henderson and her husband Paul, Jeff Elliott and his wife Kim, and Dave Elliott. All were a source of pride and joy for George. He also leaves behind his six beloved grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who will carry on his legacy of love, kindness, and resilience.

He is preceded in death by two brothers: Teddy Elliott and Jerry Elliott, and sister, Mary June Beougher.

Geroge’s presence was a gift to all who knew him, and his legacy of love, service, and commitment will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. While he will be missed dearly, the memories shared with him will remain treasures and comfort to all who loved him.

A service for George D. Elliott will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at the Becher Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, with burial to follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the north side funeral home on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana DNR.

Online condolences may be made to www. becherkluesner.com.