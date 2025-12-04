Carolyn Ann Tieken, 89 of Ferdinand passed away at her home on Wednesday December 3rd. Carolyn was born on April 21, 1936 in Ferdinand to Werner and Irene (Lindauer) Wollenmann. She was united in marriage to Virgil Tieken on June 28, 1958 in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church.

Carolyn was a lifelong member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church. She taught religious education for grade school children. She was a member of The Ferdinand D of I. Carolyn was an avid Forest Park Band Booster, and spent many hours French braiding the girls’ hair for competition . Her and her husband Virgil were honored in 1999 with the Simon Brute’ Award. Carolyn started the baby sitting ministry at St. Ferdinand Church as well as Summer Vacation Bible School. Carolyn enjoyed being with family, especially her grandchildren. She was a part of the Wollenmann Trio, singing with her sisters. Carolyn was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader and a youth softball coach in the Ferdinand community. Carolyn was a Beautician by trade, but when that ended she babysat for many children in the community, earning the precious name “Keenah”

Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Virgil Tieken. Three sons, Sam (Sue) Tieken and Zach (Shelly) Tieken both of Evansville, Luke (Zena) Tieken of Ferdinand. Three daughters, Rachel (Dale) Horne of Ohio, Ruth (John) Papandria of Indianapolis, and Eva (Rod) Oakley of Casey, IL. And thirteen grandchildren. One sister, Gloria Shreve of Santa Claus. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, seven brothers, Werner “Max”, Aloysius, Leander, John, Charles, Matthew, and Paul Wollenmann. Two sisters, Margaret Hurst and Verna Wollenmann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday December 9, 2025 in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Ferdinand Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.